A political phenomenon is sweeping New York – Zohran Mamdani

Zohran Mamdani is a 33-year-old democratic socialist, who contested primary elections of the Democratic Party in New York for election as the candidate for Mayor. He won resoundingly, obtaining 56 percent of the vote to Andrew Cuomo’s 44 percent. Mamdani initially had no name recognition, and he was polling 1 percent. Cuomo, widely known and a former Governor of New York State, from which position he resigned in 2021 on allegations of sexual harassment of female staff, which he denied, was regarded as the presumptive nominee. He is to decide whether he will run as an independent candidate. He certainly has the resources, having been backed by at several billionaires across the political spectrum.

Mamdani is a Muslim of Indian origin, born in Uganda. He migrated to the US with his parents when he was 7 years old. His connection to Africa is represented by his middle name, Kwame. His mother is a renowned filmmaker, and his father is an academic. The family migrated to the US after his father secured a teaching job at Columbia University. Mamdani was elected to the New York State Assembly in 2020 after defeating a four-term incumbent. He was re-elected in 2022 and 2024 without opposition.