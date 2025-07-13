Rickey Ramotar Singh (1 February 1937 to 5 July 2025)

Rickey Singh, who died on Saturday 5 July at the age of 88, was universally acknowledged as the most significant journalist of the independent Caribbean.

Over sixty years, he wrote and edited newspapers and freelanced in his native Guyana, Trinidad and Barbados. He won international distinction, in particular, as the editor of Caribbean Contact, from 1975 to 1983. He wrote Our Caribbean, a column syndicated around the region, into his 70s. He was President of the Caribbean Association of Media Workers from its foundation in 1988 to 1998. His contribution was recognized across the region, by the International Organization of Journalists, and by the award of an honorary Doctor of Letters degree by the University of the West Indies in 2002.

Singh’s wicked smile, deep laugh, and generosity were legion. He was also a man of legendary courage and integrity, particularly stubborn when he felt he was being bullied. He refused to bend when the Prime Ministers of Guyana, Trinidad and Barbados, each in turn, tried to silence him, driving him from job and home. When “Tom” Adams of Barbados tried in 1983 to compel him to sign a document, he replied he would not “genuflect to the local political directorate by compromising my self-respect in order to be allowed to remain and work here”.

His choice of the words ‘genuflect’ and ‘local’ are significant. For Singh, a devout Pentecostal Christian, believed he had been called by God to the work of journalist. He believed that press and broadcasters should not kneel or bend before Caesar, but speak the truth, whatever the cost, and be the conscience of their society and age. And by the 1970s, he had come to see that society he served was not Guyana, but the Caribbean as a whole. He loved our region with a revolutionary love, not just for what it was, the strangled city left by colonialism, but for what it might become. With Martin Carter, his close friend, he did not sleep to dream, but dreamed to change his world.

Singh was born at Providence, south of Georgetown, British Guiana, on February 1 1937, but grew up on the other side of the Demerara, in Canal #2 Polder village beside Nismes and Wales. He descended from indentured Indian workers from Bihar, his grandfather in fact born on a ship on the Kala Pani. His birth certificate records no surname, either for him, named only as Ramotar, or for his father Pharsadie and mother Dudhia (known as Jessie). He was the third of their children.

His parents were sugar estate field workers. But Pharsadie, who died while Singh was an infant, was literate, and earned income writing letters and filling forms for others. Jessie was ambitious, a militant who demanded women field workers be paid the same 8 cents for each load of sugarcane as men, and receive the same transport to work. She was dangerous enough for Bookers to bring her over to management, offering her a supervisory role as a ‘paryaveshak’. While herself a devout Hindu– Rickey told how he ate bananas she had placed for Hanuman! — she sent her children to the Presbyterian schools to ensure they were educated to thrive in the colony.

But his father died when he was two months old, and his mother when he was about 9. He remembered having to run through the village, in the midst of his distress, to shout out her death. It was the love of his older sister ‘Betia’, a farmer, and his brother Richard, which brought him to adulthood. ‘Betia’ ensured he went to Kawall Presbyterian Primary School, then sent him to live in Georgetown with Richard, who worked at Sandbach Parker & Co, where he went to Central High School.

Between school and the Georgetown Public Library, he developed a love of knowledge and the power of the word, and a capacity for self-education, which lasted him a lifetime. He was of the generation who lived ears glued to the radio news from the BBC, later supplemented by CNN. He was better informed about events in any part of the world than almost anyone. He also had a sophisticated literary culture: to read a Singh article on the first Carifesta in 1971 is to discover a man able to quote Nicolas Guillen and Aimé Cesaire with precision. He kept company with novelists like George Lamming and poets like Martin Carter, arguably more cultivated than most of the university-degreed politicians he dealt with.

But perhaps more life-defining than school, since it set him on the path to both vocation and family, was his radical embrace of the evangelical faith as a teenager. Born again and water-baptised, his prayer at 17 to find a job with a newspaper was answered by the Chronicle newspaper who took him as an office boy. He begged to write, contributing his first stories about children and school events for the “Junior Chronicle” section. He so impressed Alfred Thorne, Editor-in-Chief, that he was trusted with new beats and eventually hired as a working journalist. He said that over the rest of his career he prayed over his typewriter before beginning any story.

At the same time Singh became a preacher, carrying the gospel to bottom houses across the country, and serving as Assistant Pastor of Wortmanville Assemblies of God. Later in Barbados, he would be a pillar of the People’s Cathedral. His faith was of the “Sermon on the Mount”, and he is remembered to have castigated a congregation in the United States for its love of worldly things over service to the poor.

It was in the Assemblies of God Church that he met Patricia “Dolly” Wood. “Dolly” came from a middle-class Black Georgetown family, her mother the choir mistress at St Stephen’s Cathedral. His family had expected that he would marry the daughter of a shopkeeper they had chosen for him. But Rickey had other ideas, and began courting “Dolly”, not without initial resistance from her family, with her aunt declaring that she didn’t want a “country Coolie coming to breed her niece”. They married on October 4, 1958, he at 21, she at 20. It caused its own small scandal, as they were the first mixed marriage of their Church. Their union survived all the shock of the years until “Dolly”‘s death in 2015. It yielded six children: Wendy, Donna, Debbie, Raoul, Alison and Ramon. Rickey was a dedicated father and husband, not just tending to his children’s souls, but also, each Sunday, seasoning the meat for the week’s cooking.

By the 1960s he was recognised as the most able journalist in Guyana, sent away for formal training in Indiana. He moved over to The Guyana Graphic, sparing neither Jagan nor Burnham with his pen. He was deeply shaken by the political violence of the moment, in which he had more than once faced mobs who threatened his life. Eusi Kwayana, who turned 100 this year, saved him, on one occasion, from a lynching in Buxton. He had then perhaps his only direct moment of political involvement, although even then it was a civil society rather than partisan initiative. In September 1965, he was a founder member of the Committee for National Reconstruction, which sought a multiracial patriotic movement, joining figures like David de Caires, Miles Fitzpatrick, Harry Drayton and Moses Bhagwan (who turned 90 this month). He was a signatory, too, to a May 1966 Open Letter to the Prime Minister, which called for the release of thirteen people detained without trial by the Burnham regime.

Eventually Burnham had enough of Singh, and indeed of the idea of a free press. He pressured Lord Thompson, who owned the Graphic, to remove him. In 1974 Singh, to his shock, found himself transferred to a provincial newspaper in Reading, England. He stayed only a few months, declaring he would never raise his children in a society that made them feel less than what they are. He jumped on a plane surprising his wife at their Georgetown front door. The family moved to Trinidad, where he would edit Caribbean Contact, the new newspaper of the Caribbean Conference of Churches.

Singh turned Contact, in the 1975-83 period of his editorship, from a slight free newsletter into a powerful newspaper, with over 50,000 paying readers, and an impact around the world. His independence got him, again and again, in trouble with the politicians. Eric Williams’s government revoked his work permit, with John Donaldson, the PNM Minister, infamously trying to pressure the nuns at Holy Name Convent to refuse to keep his daughters Wendy and Donna in the 6th Form.

They moved to Barbados, where his family put down new roots, and where he took Contact to its triumph from 1978 onwards. George Lamming wrote: “Singh sought through every edition of Caribbean Contact to forge in his readers a consciousness which would make every one of us feel that the Region was his home…From Belize to Suriname and Guyana, whether the territory was Spanish, French or English-speaking, he kept us informed… of every critical event in the social and political life of this regional family”. The back issues of Contact provide us with a fuller history of the Caribbean over this span than is found in any history book today.

His instinctive theology of liberation brought him into conversation and collaboration with people like Walter Rodney, Maurice Bishop, and the Sandinista poet/priest Ernesto Cardinal. He joined Lamming and Kathleen Drayton in the leadership of the Regional Committee for the Cultural Sovereignty of the Caribbean in the 1980s. “Dolly” and Rickey received writers, thinkers, and political activists from every parish of the Caribbean into their home in Barbados. He knew he was surveilled, his mail opened and telephone bugged, probably by more than one government, and his daughters remember him using code words in phone conversations, referring to “Yellow Bird” and “The Sparrow”.

In November 1983, after the invasion of Grenada, the then government of Barbados took away his work permit again. Then began two difficult years, in which he had to come in and out of that island, as if a tourist, to visit his family. In 1986, Prime Minister Errol Barrow, returned to power in Barbados, and with Lamming’s encouragement he reversed Adams’s ruling, securing for the Singhs a permanent home in that island. But Singh, to the loss of all of us, would never edit a newspaper again, even if through his columns and political reporting, he was read in every newspaper in the region. In May 1994 he was the only Caribbean journalist to be given a personal one hour interview with Fidel Castro during the Small Island States conference in Barbados, and his views on Caribbean affairs were, until recently, repeatedly sought by the BBC and international press and broadcasters.

With his passing, tributes have poured in from politicians and journalists around the region, including President Ali of Guyana and Prime Minister Mottley of Barbados. The real tribute would be for us to honour the hopes and work of this strange fiery witness to the making of the modern Caribbean. We might begin by collecting Singh’s writings. To read across them is to recover not just the agonies, but also the heroism and achievements, even the lost moments of promise, of the last sixty years.

In the current political season in Guyana, I think in particular of the front page of the Graphic of May 27, 1966, day after the independence celebration, which had at its centre Forbes Burnham in a deep hug with Cheddi Jagan. Throughout his life, he dreamed that the racial cleavage in Guyana would be healed. In a 2022 interview, he praised President Ali’s One Guyana movement, but warning it must not be merely a slogan: “One thing I wish for this generation to always bear in mind is that before Burnham and Cheddi separated and formed their own parties, they were Comrades-in-Arms., [we] must motivate the people of the country to live One Guyana”.

In Paris they have a building called the Pantheon, which honours the civic saints of the French nation. In our future Caribbean republic, we too will have a shrine where beside other prophets like Norman Girvan of Jamaica, Lloyd Best of Trinidad and George Lamming of Barbados, and martyrs like Rodney and Bishop, Singh will find his ultimate rest.