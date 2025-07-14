Public accountability does not end with the presentation of the Auditor General’s report to the National Assembly

The essential fact is this Committee is a Committee of the House responsible to the House as a whole and is not a battleground for party faction…I believe it is true to say that the authority of the Committee is greatly enhanced by its unanimous character, and I hope the complete objectivity of its report. It is fair to say that many Honourable Members of both parties have made great endeavours and have sometimes sacrificed personal views to ensure that this shall be so.

The late Sir Harold Wilson, Chairperson of the UK PAC (1959-1963)

Last week, Stabroek News reported that former Chairperson of Guyana’s the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Jermaine Figueira, expressed regret that the Committee was unable to complete its scrutiny of the public accounts for 2019 and to commence its examination for the years 2020 to 2023. (The Auditor General’s report for 2024 is not due for presentation to the National Assembly until the end of September and is therefore not yet available for the PAC’s examination.) It therefore means that the Committee is five years in arrears in its examination of and reporting on the public accounts. This is despite the presence of two of the most senior Ministers of the Government as well as a former Minister.