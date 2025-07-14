Unauthorized entry into Amerindian villages

In the brouhaha of Guyana’s pre-elections silly season, where sound bites often overshadow substance, it’s crucial to anchor discussions in reality, particularly concerning the rights of Indigenous communities. Attorney General Anil Nandlall’s recent pronouncements on his weekly programme, “Issues in the News,” highlighted the illegality of unauthorised entry into Amerindian villages, stating that such actions constitute a criminal offence. He emphasised that communal land titles grant these communities a degree of protection, and only government officials on official duties are exempt from seeking permission. While this legal interpretation sounds reassuring on paper, the lived experiences of Indigenous peoples across Guyana paint a starkly different picture.

The reality on the ground is that Indigenous communities, despite possessing titles, frequently contend with the illegal sale of mining blocks and indiscriminate destruction of their lands by miners, often without the consent or even knowledge of village councils. This disconnect is particularly glaring when it comes to extractive activities on Indigenous Peoples’ lands, where the legal framework often fails to translate into tangible protection.

Minister Nandlall’s explanation that only government officers on official duties are exempt from seeking permission to enter these communities raises serious concerns. This exemption blurs the lines between government work and party work, and arguably contributes to the ongoing hesitation to revise the Amerindian Act, a promise that has been repeatedly made and broken for years. Just as the Minister holds power in his pronouncements, those entering Amerindian communities often wield unchecked authority, leading to significant imbalances.

The poignant testimony of Jawalla regarding land encroachment by miners underscores a persistent threat to Indigenous livelihoods and ancestral territories. For years, Stabroek News has documented the consistent laments from Indigenous communities about their lack of genuine control over ancestral lands. While the Amerindian Act, specifically Section 48, outlines obligations for miners operating on Village lands—including obtaining permissions, providing detailed information, and securing consent from two-thirds of villagers at a general meeting (Section 49)—these provisions often fall short in practice. In cases like Jawalla, the argument is frequently made that such provisions don’t apply because the lands aren’t “officially recognized” as Village lands by the government, despite generations of Indigenous presence and claims. Furthermore, for large-scale mining where a village has refused consent, the tribute can simply be “agreed between the Minister and the miner,” further marginalizing the community’s voice.

Numerous communities including Chinese Landing, Jawalla, Paruima, Waramadong, Kako, Imbaimadai, Isseneru, Kangaruma, Tassarene, and Omanaik/Kambaru bear witness to the systemic failures in this regard. Their experiences, extensively reported for over a decade, highlight a pattern of disregarded rights, particularly concerning persons in the extractive industries who enter their villages and destroy their lands without the permission of the Villagers.

Year after year, Indigenous leaders and international organizations have passionately advocated for revisions to the Amerindian Act. Promises, notably by President Ali, and claims of ongoing consultations by the Minister of Amerindian Affairs, have yet to translate into meaningful change. The allocations for revising the Act are often deemed woefully inadequate, especially given the logistical complexities of consulting with remote communities.

As Mario Hastings of the Amerindian Peoples Association has highlighted, a title to land does not necessarily equate to ownership of the resources beneath it, nor does it guarantee consultation when these resources are slated for exploitation. This assertion finds resonance in the increasing stresses between miners, often foreign nationals drawn by high gold prices, and Indigenous communities, who are the “primary residents in the interior regions.” The government’s emphasis on the economic contribution of mining, as underscored by Minister Bharrat’s remarks on the sector’s contribution to GDP and the incentives provided to miners, suggests a prioritization of extractive industries that often comes at the expense of Indigenous rights and environmental protection.

Despite consistent complaints from the Wapichan villagers around Marudi about “horrendous environmental damage,” the sacredness of Marudi Mountain, and the lack of prior consent for mining resumption, the government has not suspended operations there. Similarly, in Jawalla, Akawaio farmers face threats of eviction from miners even within the boundaries of their titled lands, with government agencies like the GGMC seemingly disregarding the community’s concerns and even refusing to certify their own surveyor’s findings. These instances paint a picture of a government that, while verbally acknowledging environmental and Indigenous concerns, demonstrates a clear bias towards the economic benefits of mining, even when it infringes upon the rights and well-being of Indigenous communities. The conspicuous absence of proactive advocacy from the Minister of Amerindian Affairs for the official surveying of Indigenous lands—a crucial step to definitively prove violations of the Mining Act and the Amerindian Act—speaks volumes about the perceived lack of genuine commitment at the highest levels of government. The disconnect between legal pronouncements and on-the-ground realities for Indigenous communities in Guyana remains a critical issue.