EDGE Series Table Tennis opens with fierce battles at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

-QPCC, Team 7, Quiet Storm & WASA into semi-finals

The 2025 EDGE Series Table Tennis tournament served off yesterday with a thrilling day of high-paced action at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, where regional pride, precision, and competitive spirit were on full display. Featuring top-tier players from across Guyana, Cuba, and Trinidad and Tobago, the opening day delivered exciting team battles across Groups A and B, culminating in the confirmation of semi-final matchups set for today.

Group A witnessed intense competition, but it was Team 7 who emerged as the standout performers. They began their campaign with a dominant 4-0 victory over IMC, showcasing clinical performances across all categories.

The men’s doubles pairing of Niran Bissu and Malachi Moore swept Levi and Umar 3-0, while Aguilar and Johnson replicated that feat in mixed doubles against Sukhai and Umar. Bissu and Moore (Junior singles) also claimed the men’s singles battles, dropping only one set between them.