Beautiful portrait:

This photograph of a young boy dressed in traditional Akawaio outfit was taken by Jasia Cornelius who submitted into the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce’s photograph competition. The photograph, which was entered into the Active Exploration/Adventure category and was taken in the Omenaik Village, Imbaimadai Region, has made it into the top 59 of the competition. (Photo taken from Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce’s Facebook page)
Trending
Ali appeals for 55,000 votes from Berbice, warns against minority gov’t
Senior GDF officer completes US Army command course
Norton pledges to `restore honesty to Guyana’
Girl who died after treatment at Diamond Hospital was in critical condition when she arrived – ministry
Taxi driver arrested over murder of Mocha businesswoman
Ex-boyfriend held over murder of Linden teacher
Man wanted over Raghoo Bar rape
Mohamed takes campaign to Mon Repos market
Raghoo Bar victim told police she was drugged, raped