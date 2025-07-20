‘On Becoming a Guinea Fowl’ is a harrowing work of genius

About a quarter way into “On Becoming a Guinea Fowl”, director-writer Rungano Nyoni delivers a scene that becomes a sharp window into the distressing complexities of her sophomore film. In a hotel room in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia, a young woman named Shula (Susan Chardy) is being accosted by four of her maternal aunts. Shula has relocated to the hotel after the house where she is staying becomes overrun with mourners, in the Zambian tradition of funeral-rites excess. Fred, her uncle, has died, and the aunts are struck by Shula’s ambivalence. Despite being the one to find the body, she has shown little evidence of sorrow. In a moment of shared confusion amongst each other, they wonder at her temperament. “You don’t even look traumatised. You seem fine.” In the moment, the line feels astute. Except for a brief moment, Chardy’s face has been one of sharp composure. She does seem fine. It’s only as the unsettling events of the past encroach on the present of the film that the harrowing unintended double-meaning of the line reveals itself. It’s a part of Nyoni’s technique in her electric approach to building tension. The dichotomy between appearance and reality is central to the moody contours and hypnotic rhythms of this haunting and harrowing tale.