Revisiting the profit-sharing, royalty and taxation provisions of the Petroleum Sharing Agreement

In her inaugural address, newly elected President of Suriname, Dr. Jennifer Geerlings-Simons declared that the windfall from Suriname’s emerging oil and gas sector must uplift the entire population, not just a select few. She pledged to avoid the pitfalls that have plagued other resource-rich nations, where petroleum wealth has too often benefited a narrow elite. Dr. Geerlings-Simons stated that:

There are enough examples around the world of nations where the development of this sector enriched only a few. That must not be our story … Raising income for the state without driving the people deeper into poverty is the principle this government will uphold…Money is important — for families and for the nation — but it cannot buy well-being or happiness. For that, we need people. We need each other.