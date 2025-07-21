A New Generation of Indo-Caribbean Artists in New York City

By Cristine Sabrina Khan

Dr. Cristine Sabrina Khan is a PRODIG+ Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Sociology at Stony Brook University. Her research examines the construction of Indo-Caribbean diasporic identities in in New York City and Toronto. She is currently working on her book manuscript which critically compares second-generation Indo-Caribbean identity movements in Toronto and New York City and their ties to racialized legacies in the Caribbean and North America.

From chutney dancing to poetry and visual storytelling, in the past year there has been a surge in Indo-Caribbean centered arts events in New York City signaling a new reckoning with the complexities of Indo-Caribbean history and identity. Second-generation creatives, primarily those born and raised in one of the world’s largest Caribbean diasporas, are unpacking ancestral legacies and diasporic belonging through a wide range of art forms.

In just the past month, two well-attended events, Thrive Arts and Current Currents, offered powerful platforms for artists centering Indo-Caribbean identity in their work. These gatherings were among the first to intentionally bring together interdisciplinary artists across the Indo-Caribbean diaspora, carving out affirming spaces for creative expression and collective memory.

Though these spaces are making waves, the arts are not new to this community. In the 1990s, the Rajkumari Cultural Center (RCC) in South Richmond Hill, laid critical groundwork for preserving Indo-Caribbean arts and culture. “Growing up in NYC’s Little Guyana in the ’90s, Rajkumari Cultural Center was an integral part of my early exposure to a distinctly Indo-Caribbean arts institution,” said Seema Shakti Choudhary, an Indo-Guyanese and Pakistani artist, curator and founder of Coolitude Arts Collective, a NYC-based creative gathering space for Indo-Caribbean and other diasporic artists. Choudhary was especially impacted by the women leaders in these spaces, “I admired the strong female leadership of Pritha Singh, multi-disciplinary artist and co-founder of RCC. She was a fierce advocate for preserving our arts and culture, working alongside her talented siblings, each accomplished in their own artistic fields.”

Today, a new generation, largely led by women, is carrying that torch forward in bold and innovative ways. Choudhary has become a leading figure in this movement. In 2023, she served as the Visual Voices Curator at the Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), where she curated Ancestral Nourishment, a group exhibition uplifting local BIPOC artists from Queens and across New York City.

Among those featured was Raqeebah Zaman, who, since then, has curated an annual art exhibit each May in honor of Indian Arrival Month. Zaman migrated from Guyana to New York as an infant and was raised between Queens and Florida. This year, Zaman launched her most ambitious effort yet: Current Currents, a transnational exhibit that brought together visual art, poetry, and painting from artists based in NYC and abroad. The show featured the work of Choudhary and poet Rajiv Mohabir, alongside international artists such as Nazira Rodjan from the Netherlands and Tessa Alexander from Trinidad and Tobago.

Zaman, whose work centers healing and cultural affirmation, reflected on her motivation, “I was always looking up Indo-Caribbean artists online and saw the need for a space to present work—not just from the artist’s perspective, but also as a community member,” she said. Zaman aimed to bring together a deeper community centering the arts directly, “I believe that once we come together, we create better, and we build a stronger community. Uplifting one another also means we’re forming deeper connections.”

Current Currents was co-organized by long-time community activist Will Depoo and supported by the Oyate Group, a Bronx-based organization where Depoo’s cousin, Jason Autar, serves as Chief Operating Officer. Oyate Group, which focuses on alleviating poverty and empowering underserved communities in the Bronx, has recently extended its support to the Indo-Caribbean population in the borough.

Just days before Current Currents, on the eve of Indian Arrival Day, another major event took place, Thrive, an Indo-Caribbean arts showcase held in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn. Curated by Shabana Sharif, a founding member of Jahajee, an organization advocating for gender justice in the Indo-Caribbean community, Thrive brought together a dynamic group of artists and performers from across the U.S. “I’ve been fortunate to have mentors within the Indo-Caribbean arts community, and I’m paying it forward to the next generation—including my children,” Sharif said. Organized with the help of family, friends, and volunteers, Thrive sold out its debut showcase. Sharif, who was born and raised to Guyanese parents in Queens, reflected on this intergenerational collaboration which included her own children, “my seven-year-old helped create social media content and even painted a welcome sign for Thrive that now hangs in his bedroom.”

The event, which featured an eclectic mix of visual art, dance, and performance, including a powerful spoken word piece by Taj Kumari-Moteelall and a vibrant chutney set by an emerging musical artist, Ashton G. Sharif hopes to expand the event to other cities with large Indo-Caribbean populations, including Toronto from November 28th to November 30th of this year and Orlando at a later date.

These efforts choose to center a specific Indo-Caribbean identity to foster intergenerational dialogue, artistic expression, and cultural preservation. Through these gatherings, a new wave of Indo-Caribbean artists is not only finding space to create and connect but also reshaping the narrative of who gets to be seen, heard, and remembered in the cultural landscape of the diaspora.