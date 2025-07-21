How the Cost of Living is affecting people Part 138

Interviews and photos

by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in the area of De Williem, Region Three on Wednesday about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Lachmin Samuel

Lachmin Samuel, a pensioner: `My husband and I live alone…both of us are pensioners. When it comes to the cost of living we find it hard yes because like when you go shop and say, you gon buy something at a cheaper cost, you don’t. When you buy something for $5 and then go back to the shop, you get it for $10. I can’t afford that. When you go market and I ask the price for items and the people tell me it; I just walk way because abbay nah work anywhere, is the little pension the government give us that’s what we use to buy things. I buy from Parika market and Zeeburg market. Sometimes, we buy at Vreed-en-Hoop. Whatever we see selling cheap we buy. Things is ah little rough with us yes but we cope with it. I see GPL give us a bill saying ‘do not pay’. For the water bill we never use to pay for a of couple years well but this year, I see the water bill coming $1000/$2000. A couple months back, 10-kg Karibee rice cost $1,500; now I’m buying rice for $3,000. Last year, a squash cost $200/$100; now a squash cost $600/$500. I do budgeting and so. I don’t really know what could be done to help the cost of living because people said the rain make things go up. You have to live, eat and you can’t save much, especially pensioners. You go private doctor, doctor ah tek a lot of money.’

Jagdai Jehoo

Jagdai Jehoo, a 53-year-old single parent: `Well, I’m a single parent to two children. I get daughter-in-law and two grandchildren and a son. One gone he way with a woman… this one here… I don’t know where he is right now, so I get my daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and my daughter-in-law father living with me. The father is disabled. Right now, the cost of living is really tough and rough. We make it so nice that nothing ain’t happening. I don’t work. My daughter-in-law works alone to provide for us and her father gets Public Assistance. We use the money to pay water and light bill, internet bill because my grandchildren going to school. Things is hard but what you going to do? The cost for everything my daughter-in-law buys is expensive. Right now, if she cooks rice today, we will eat it today, tomorrow and the next day. We do our shopping at the supermarket here or whatever supermarket she see selling cheap, she buy from them. A couple months back, a big pack Demerara Gold sugar cost $560 and something; now the same pack sugar cost $1,100. Milk gone up now. Couple months ago, a small pack Natura milk cost $400; a pack of the milk now cost $600. We just have to cope with the cost of living and wait on to see what will happen. Fazal provides us with internet service. We pay $7,500 a month. Sometimes it works well and sometimes it doesn’t.’

Natasha Jugmohan

Natasha Jugmohan, a 24-year-old: `Every week you go and buy something at the supermarket or market, the cost of items raise. My husband, three kids and I live. My kids go to school. The cost of living is really hard, yes because I have to pay bills then I have to buy groceries and so. I get internet also. My husband work as a labourer. I don’t work; he alone works. It is hard for us. What little me get, I make much with it. Me does try put aside little bit money because when the bills come, you still gotta find money to pay bills. Most likely the bora and cabbage gone up. Couple months back, it was $300 a pound for cabbage; I buy 2 lbs cabbage for $1000 and so at the Parika market now. A couple months back, 10-lbs cylinder cooking gas cost $4,400; now, cooking gas deh $4,600. Maybe if things work out a little bit better or cheaper, this will be good for me. Sheik Majeed supply me with internet service. I pay $5,000 a month. I get good service.’

Sookrani Lall

Sookrani Lall, a 46-year-old: `Normally when you go to the shop, is everything high. You can’t afford to buy greens now, the greens high. Couple months back, three little boulanger cost $500; now, the three little boulanger cost $1000 and so. I do my shopping at the supermarket here and buy boulanger from the Parika market….A couple months back, a piece pumpkin cost $300; now $500 for a piece pumpkin. The cost for everything gone up; rice, sugar gone up. My husband and my three sons work. It’s seven of us including, me and my daughter and four sons. I find it hard paying the bills because them ah go work for a little $4,000/$5,000 a day. Them daddy ah give me money alone. They get gyal and so. We use solar for light and we get water from our neighbour. I pick shrimps on the side and sell to help manage the cost of living. I don’t know who can help us with the cost of living but we want help. I pay $5,000 a month for internet. Sheik Majeed is my service provider. It works well.’

Kiratdai Jagmohan

Kiratdai Jagmohan, a 56-year-old housewife: `My husband is the only one working to provide for the four of us. When he brings the little money, I have to pay water bill – sometime the water bills comes like $4,500/$7000/$8,000. Then I have to pay electricity bill, buy gas to cook, then I have to pay internet bill and buy groceries and so. So it’s hard on us. When you buy a little groceries to last a week or so, you have to buy $21,000 and so. My husband is a construction worker. We try to manage with the cost of living. What you going to do? You have to buy your little groceries but it is hard on this man alone. I have a bad sick. I had to borrow money yesterday to go Woodlands. I do most of my shopping at the supermarket in here and at Parika market. Greens is selling dear bad. When you go with $11,000 at the market, you don’t know what you buy and it done. A couple months back, I would buy two little bundle bora for $500; now the bora cost $1000. A couple months back, a pint split peas cost $160; now I’m buying $360 for 2 pint split peas. I want a little help from the government. I pay $5,000 a month for Internet Service. I get internet from Sheik Majeed. It works good.’

Afraz Shirazadeen

Afraz Shirazadeen, a 28-year-old construction worker: `The cost of living is affecting me very bad because right now, I’m glad if my day pay raise. It nah raise but the cost for all them things to eat, raise. My two children, sister, wife and I live together. I’m the only person working in the home. My two children go to school. We do our shopping right at the supermarket in here. We also go at Parika market to buy items. Even that can’t do it, I have to because my family has to eat. Even if the things expensive, we have to budget and buy it. Plus, I live in a renting house; I pay $30,000 a month for rent. Then, I have to pay light and water bill… I’m a construction worker and I get pay every week. I work in the bush. The cost for plenty things gone up. Recently, I paid $5000 for a slipper; I went in the bush (Puruni) and paid $18000 for it. And, a couple months back, a 22 kg Karibee rice cost $4,000 and something; now, the rice cost $5,000 yesterday (Tuesday). Also, a 10-lbs cylinder cooking gas cost $3,000 and something a couple months back; now, gas cost $4,700. I don’t have no saying as to what can help with the cost of living. We just have to cope with it. I pay $5,000 a month for Internet service from Sheik Majeed. This internet nah run so speed. If I upgrade to the $7000 plan, the internet will have more speed.’

Mohan Mangal, a 29-year-old contractor: `I don’t have an issue with the cost of living. The cost of living is not that high; I would say the cost for items is at an average cost. The cost is not too high and it is not too low. I’m a contractor … I just work and my wife goes to the supermarket and market here and buys items for the home. We have a son together. My wife writes a list of things we need for the home and, buys them at a supermarket here. I’m into construction and right now construction work is booming…I can afford to buy things. When I scroll on Facebook, I would hear how the cost for things gone up but there is nothing we can do about it. My mother whose family are farmers as well as my father-in-law, bring provision for us. So, we don’t have to buy that. For the greens, my mother has vegetables grown in her back yard so, we don’t have to purchase greens. So, it’s just groceries items we buy. To me, the cost for building material hasn’t risen much, for instance, a year or two back, a sack of Rock-Hard cement cost $1500; now I’m buying a sack of cement for $1,820. Before, a length of steel cost $1,100; now the steel cost $1200, depending on the size. Well, to me, if you don’t work and stay home and cry out about the cost of living but go out and work and get your money-that’s good. Isn’t it the people’s work to sell them things that them work for to make a small profit for themselves? If you want make it, you will go out and work every day. Like how construction blooming, every day a company advertising they want workman and people idling all over the place. Sheik Majeed provides me with internet and I pay like $5000 a month. It works well.’

Cealall Pooranlall

Cealall Pooranlall, a porter: `Yes, the cost of living is affecting my family and I. My wife and I live upstairs and I support one of my daughters because she has a baby. The cost of living is affecting me bad because the money I’m working for can’t do to buy little groceries at the market. I used to cut cane but now I’m a porter at Uitvlugt estate. The salary is very small and when there is a lot of crop, I get a little more money. I purchase my groceries from the supermarket in here and at the Parika market. The cost for rice and oil gone up. A couple months back, I used to buy a 10-kg Karibee rice for $2700; now, I’m paying $3,400 for a bag of rice. Also, a couple months back, when I used to buy a small bundle bora for $200; that same bundle bora cost $500. I’m glad if the cost for groceries can go down at the market and supermarket. People can’t sell the items cheap but at least, they can sell at a reasonable price to cater for our pockets. Sheik Majeed, a private internet provider supply us with internet connection. We pay like $6000 a month and sometime the internet works slow while sometimes, it works normal.’

Akash Rajdai

Akash Rajdai, a 33-year-old cane harvester: `I barely ah work for a little dollar and by the time I go to buy items at the supermarket in here, my money finish. Every time, I buy something today and return to the supermarket tomorrow, the price for the items goes up. Most things like the cost for rice, flour and oil, cooking gas and them things gone up. I do most of my shopping at the supermarket in here and at Parika or Leonora markets. The cost for almost all the greens gone up. A couple months back, four boulanger cost $500; now, I’m buying two or three small boulanger for $500. About two years back, a 10-kg Karibee rice cost $2700; now I’m buying rice for $3,400. Every week, I go to the market there is a different price. My wife, six children and I live together and I’m the sole breadwinner. I have to try with the cost of living because I don’t have any backings and so; it me alone working…I don’t have any water and light. Three months now I went in to the NDC to get my water connected but I can’t get water until now. Every time, I go there, I’m told the boss man out the country and to come back or something else. I’m glad if the cost of living can drop because if it does, it can benefit my kids them; it can benefit everybody…I don’t really have savings because of the cost of living. I don’t get WIFI connection where I live but I pay E-Networks $3,500 a month to use internet on my phone so my children can do their homework’.

Winston Gouveia

Winston Gouveia, a weeder: `The cost of living is not affecting my family and I bad because we are working and can afford to buy things. But the cost for certain items is high. I weed at the Uitvlugt sugar estate. My wife doesn’t work but my son and daughter who live with us, work. We try to manage the cost of living. You have to check where to buy things. You can buy at the shop but you can’t want to go where people ah sell things expensive when it get people who ah sell items cheaper. On the market, some people ah sell dear while some ah sells cheap. Me ah go market and go find me price and buy me things…sometimes when I go market, I would ask somebody, how much for that bora, they would tell me $500 a bundle when I go somewhere else, I would see the bora selling for $200 a bundle. I do my purchases from Zeeburg market. Sometimes, one week the cost for green goes up while one week, the price for greens goes down. The cost for eschallot gone up. A couple months back, a pound of eschallot cost $300/$400; now, a pound of eschallot cost about $800/$900. Last year, a 20-lbs cylinder cooking gas cost $4000; now the gas deh $4,600. About two-three years the cost for sugar always going up and down. Right now, this country doesn’t have sugar. Three-four years ago, a pound of sugar cost $100/$140; a pound of sugar cost about $180 now. I don’t think nobody can solve this cost-of-living problem because not only the cost going up in this country but, other countries as well. We can’t do anything to stop that; the government will try to do it but will end up with problem because they can’t do it also. This is so because when the things come from outside (America) into the country, the items get expensive. People have to work in this country…We just have to cope with it. I pay $6,500 a month to use Yassin internet service. It works well.’