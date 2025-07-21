Ex-boyfriend held over murder of Linden teacher

What began as a night of celebration ended tragically after 26-year-old Jenel Pollydore, a teacher from Lower Kara Kara, Linden, was fatally shot, allegedly by her ex-boyfriend at R & R Hotel, Central Amelia’s Ward.

Yesterday afternoon at about 3.35, police ranks led by Superintendent Austin mounted an operation which resulted in the arrest of murder suspect Shaka Vaughn Phillips also known as ‘Concrete Man’, a 21-year-old unemployed man of Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. Police arrested him at South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The police said in a release that the shooting occurred at about 9:20 pm.