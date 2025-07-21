Girl who died after treatment at Diamond Hospital was in critical condition when she arrived – ministry

-silent on complaints about treatment

The Ministry of Health yesterday said that 22-year-old Ronicia Niles who died after treatment at the new Diamond Regional Hospital on Friday had arrived in a critical condition and had to be transferred to the GPHC where she was later pronounced dead.

In a statement, the ministry was silent on the complaints raised by Niles’ family about the conditions at the new hospital and the manner in which she was treated there.

Extending its condolences to the family of the woman, the ministry said that she had a known history of asthma.