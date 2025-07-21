Man wanted over Raghoo Bar rape

The police today issued a wanted bulletin for Barry Sullivan, 28, over a rape on July 13 at the Raghoo Sports Bar at Soesdyke.

The complainant told the police that she had been drugged and raped by three men.

Meanwhile, the police said that Leon Defreitas, a 36-year-old DJ from Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke-Linden Highway, and Ryan Rajnarine, a 30-year-old Office Assistant (and ‘Music Selector’) from Soesdyke (Back Road), East Bank Demerara, are slated to be charged today when the matter is called at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court, East Bank Demerara.

The Police Legal Advisor has recommended that they be charged with inciting Sullivan (for whom a Police Wanted Bulletin was issued) to engage in sexual penetration of a female without her consent on 13th July 2025 at Raghoo’s Bar at Soesdyke public road.