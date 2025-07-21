Senior GDF officer completes US Army command course

The Chief of Defence Staff, Brigadier Omar Khan and the officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) have extended congratulations to Major Dwighton Bess on the successful completion of the highly regarded Command and General Staff Officer Course (CGSOC) at the United States Army Command and General Staff College, Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.
A release from the GDF said that the year-long course, which ran from June 2024 to June 2025, is internationally recognised for developing mid-level officers into strategic leaders capable of operating in complex joint and multinational environments. Participants are trained in large-scale combat operations, operational planning, and interagency coordination.