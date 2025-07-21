Police have arrested a suspect as investigations continue into the fatal shooting of Mocha businesswoman Desiree Hyman on 2025-06-18 at First Street, Mocha, East Bank Demerara.
Yesterday between 18:00 and 19:30 hrs, the Police say that they conducted an intel-led operation which led to the arrest of Weedon Oudkerk, a 42-year-old taxi driver from Paradise, East Coast Demerara, in connection with the alleged murder.
Acting upon the information received, detectives proceeded to Dennis Street, Sophia, on the date mentioned above, where they made contact with Weedon Oudkerk and informed him that he was wanted in relation to the murder of Hyman. He was cautioned and denied having any knowledge of this. He was arrested and escorted to the Providence Police Station.
Taxi driver arrested over murder of Mocha businesswoman
