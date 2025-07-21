Trinidad man killed in drive-by shooting at mechanic’s shop

(Trinidad Express) A relative of murder victim Denny Ramkissoon believes the state of emergency (SoE) the country is currently under will make no difference in the fight against crime.

Ramkissoon was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night.

He was at a mechanic’s shop a short distance from his home when a gunman opened fire.

Ramkissoon, 37, of Cunupia, died at hospital.

A state of emergency was declared by President Christine Kangaloo on Friday morning.

Attorney General John Jeremie, at a news conference later in the day, said it was declared by the Government to deal with an “existential crisis”. He said a plot emerged from this country’s correctional facilities and added that, “We were left with no choice but to take the most dramatic action that is possible under the Constitution.”

The relative, who did not want to be identified, told the Express Ramkissoon was killed hours after the SoE was declared and opined that the state of emergency has made no difference.

“It ent make sense, everything running like normal. Nothing not making sense…No police presence as usual. Nothing coming,” he told the Express during a visit to Ramkissoon’s Cunupia home yesterday.

He also believes that implementing a curfew during the SoE will have no effect as “bad boys run the streets”.

Ramkissoon was standing in front of the mechanic’s shop at Sampson Street where he would usually lime, when around 8.15 p.m. a black Toyota car pulled up.

A man exited from the backseat and shot Ramkissoon.

He then re-entered the car, which drove off.

Ramkissoon was shot in the abdomen and legs. He was taken the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died around 9.25 p.m.

The relative said Ramkissoon did not speak of receiving any threats and believed that he was not the intended target.

“We were told that he wasn’t the person. They didn’t come for him,” he said, adding that he felt it was a case of mistaken identity.

Police recovered eight spent shells from the scene of the shooting.

Ramkissoon, who was the father of a 17-year-old and a ten-year-old, was expecting his third child in October. He was the eldest of three siblings who had lost both parents to illnesses over the past two years.

Family members were setting up a tent in the yard of Ramkissoon’s home when the Express visited. Several people arrived to offer their condolences. One woman who described herself as Ramkissoon’s good friend said that he was a good person.

“He was there for me so I could say he was helpful,” she said.

Constable George is continuing investigations.

Ramkissoon was the second person to be murdered during the SoE.

Ryan Bharatt, 35, a small business owner and truck driver, was shot dead outside his home at Carapo early on Saturday morning.

The murder toll for the year so far stood at 218 up last night.