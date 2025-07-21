The Ministry of Health responded promptly to address the psychological trauma following the Mahdia Dormitory Fire

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Health acknowledges the recent Stabroek News editorial questioning the services provided to residents of Madhia and surrounding communities after the tragic Madhia Dormitory Fire of May 2023, which claimed the lives of 20 young students. The Ministry of Health (MoH) responded promptly, with organization and a strong sense of compassion. From the outset, the Ministry understood that addressing the psychological trauma of such a devastating event could not be a one-off intervention. As such, a three-phased mental health response was initiated—Immediate, Intermediate, and Long-Term—each tailored to the evolving needs of survivors, their families, and the wider Region 8 community.

During the Immediate Phase (May 21st – June 6th, 2023), mental health teams were deployed to Mahdia and its surrounding areas to provide crisis intervention and psychosocial support to approximately 66 individuals. These services were delivered not only at health facilities like the Mahdia Hospital, but directly in the communities most affected—Micobie, El Paso, Campbelltown, Princeville, and Karisparu. In the Intermediate Phase (June to October 2023), the Ministry reinforced its commitment by embedding a mental health counsellor at the Mahdia Hospital, who provided weekly follow-up services to 44 individuals across five communities. The introduction of telemedicine services revolutionized access, allowing patients in remote hinterland villages to receive psychiatric care and follow-up consultations from specialists based at GPHC. Furthermore, the Ministry collaborated with international partners, including Mount Sinai Hospital and Northwell Hospitals, to conduct disaster mental health training, ensuring that local teachers, healthcare workers, and community leaders were equipped to support those in need. The specialist from these hospitals also provided care to several of the residents.

The Long-Term Phase (October 2023 – Present) has focused on sustainability. Telemedicine consultations remain in place 24/7, and in-person Psychiatry Satellite Clinics were launched in the second quarter of 2025. Additionally, the Ministry continues to conduct mental health training and counselling outreach efforts. For instance, in March and May 2024 and in May 2025, the Mental Health Unit conducted special outreaches in Mahdia that included individual and group counselling, psychosocial support for students of the Mahdia Secondary school, as well as mental health training for teachers and administrators. In July 2025, a mental health behavioural change training was provided to students of the Mahdia Secondary school. Importantly, the Ministry has also established mechanisms to measure the effectiveness and impact of these interventions. Through continuous engagement with Regional Health Authorities, regular feedback loops, site visits, and post-intervention evaluations, the Ministry adapts its methods to the real and changing needs of affected populations.

Recognising that trauma recovery is not linear and no “one-size-fits-all” model exists, the Ministry has embraced a flexible, feedback-driven approach. This ensures that its mental health strategy evolves based on evidence, local input, and observed outcomes. Such responsiveness is critical in preventing the widening of the intention-versus-impact gap—a common pitfall in disaster recovery. The Ministry of Health’s structured, long-term response to the Mahdia fire demonstrates not only a clear understanding of the complexities of trauma but also a sincere commitment to healing and resilience for the people of Region 8.

Yours sincerely,

Dr. Timothy Morgan M.D., MSc. (Psychiatry)

Director

Mental Health Unit

Ministry of Health