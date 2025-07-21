Dear Editor,

Foreign Guyanese investors have been complaining that they can’t access foreign exchange as they recover their investment from revenue earnings. Local Guyanese have also been complaining about unavailability of foreign exchange for their businesses (trading and services). Many Guyanese investors have had to file requests for foreign exchange and wait weeks and even months. Foreigners or expatriates immediately get foreign exchange. They are not required to line up for foreign currency.

The Chinese, in particular, soak up all the foreign exchange as soon as the Central Bank releases funds into the banking system. The Chinese and the Syrian Trinidadians use up most of our exchange with the tacit approval of the government.

The government has been encouraging and appealing to the diaspora to invest in Guyana. There were many positive responses as Guyanese invested in various businesses and real estate. But they have not been able to repatriate their investments or profits. Why should the diaspora continue to invest in Guyana under this difficult condition? What will they do with their investment dollars in Guyana? What does the VP intend to do about this problem? Why should we trust this government?

Sincerely,

Danny Ramnarain