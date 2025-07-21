Chase Academy retains boy’s title; Bartica captures girl’s crown

ExxonMobil Boys & Girls U-14 Football

Chase Academy successfully retained the boy’s title, while Bartica secured their maiden girl’s crown when the ExxonMobil U-14 Football Championship concluded yesterday at the Ministry of Education Ground on Carifesta Avenue.

In the boy’s decider, Chase Academy dismissed the challenge of Three Miles, prevailing by a 4-1 scoreline to secure their third overall title.

Divisional most valuable player (MVP) Nyron Barrow opened the scoring in the 25th minute with a left-footed strike from outside the centre of the penalty area into the left corner after cutting in from the right side.