Pakistan suffer rude awakening at the start of Bangladesh T20Is

(ESPN) Bangladesh brushed aside Pakistan in a seven-wicket win in the first T20I in Dhaka. Bangladesh’s bowlers and fielders did the main damage when they bowled out Pakistan, for the first time in T20Is.

Parvez Hossain Emon struck an unbeaten 56 in the chase, slamming five sixes and three fours in his 39-ball effort. It helped Bangladesh to complete the chase in 15.3 overs.

Pakistan were already on the backfoot when they were put to bat. Taskin Ahmed took three wickets while the fielders effected three run-outs. Mustafizur Rahman bowled Bangladesh’s cheapest four-over spell in T20Is, conceding just six runs. It was an all-round bowling effort from the home side, though it got off to an iffy start.

Pakistan’s batting collapse actually started after a dropped catch. Taskin spilled an easy chance at short fine leg after Fakhar had top edged a slog sweep in the first over. Taskin’s guilt was short lived as he removed Saim Ayub in the next over, caught at long leg.

Bangladesh’s luck got better in the third over with Mohammad Haris, who struck a century in the last encounter between the two sides, depositing Mahedi Hasan’s long-hop into Shamim Hossain’s lap at deep midwicket. On hindsight it was a careless shot, targeting the longer of the two boundaries, with two men patrolling the fence.

Pakistan’s hard press despite the two early wickets backfired. Tanzim Hasan bowled a superb first over to Salman Agha, who finished up mistiming a scoop to wicketkeeper Litton Das. Bangladesh’s dot-ball pressure resulted in Mohammad Nawaz’s run-out in the eighth over, when Fakhar point-blank refused to take the risky single towards short midwicket. Fakhar was then run-out himself, when Khushdil Shah refused him a second run in the 12th over. Fakhar slipped in the middle of the pitch while turning, with Litton whipping off the bails.

Mustafizur removed Khushdil who had struck a six and a four in his 17 off 23 balls. He could have had a wicket the next ball but captain Litton wasn’t convinced with the lbw appeal against Faheem Ashraf. Replays showed three reds.

Mustafizur remained undeterred, finishing with figures of 2 for 6 from his four overs. It is the fewest runs conceded by a Bangladeshi bowler in a completed four-over spell in a T20I.

Pakistan then lost three wickets in three balls in the final over. Taskin took two while there was a third run-out as the visitors were bowled out for 110.

Bangladesh’s 111-run chase began poorly when Tanzid Hasan fell to a catch at mid-on in the first over. It gave left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza his first wicket on T20I debut. He added a second when Khushdil took an excellent catch slip, off Litton’s thick outside edge.

Pakistan’s use of Ayub to bowl the next over was perplexing but Bangladesh didn’t mind. Parvez launched him high into the midwicket stands for the first six, followed by Towhid Hridoy slamming him over long-on for another six. In the next over, Parvez blazed Mirza back over his head with a one-handed follow-through that looked gorgeous.

Pakistan didn’t help themselves when they dropped Hridoy on 12 and 30. In the sixth over, Abrar Ahmed couldn’t hold on to a tough chance at deep third, running in but spilling the chance. Then it was wicketkeeper Haris who dropped Hridoy off Abrar in the ninth over.

Parvez was nonchalant at the other end. He pasted Abrar and Nawaz for two more sixes in the 11th and 12th overs, before Abbas Afridi removed Hridoy for 36. Jaker Ali struck two fours in his first four balls, before Parvez laid into Ashraf. He flat-batted one over mid-off before whipping his fifth six, which took him to his fifty. Parvez finished the over with another flat-batted strike, this time over mid-on.

It left Bangladesh just six runs to win in the last six overs. Haris dropped Parvez again, on 55, before Jaker struck a superb pull shot to complete the win with 27 balls to spare.