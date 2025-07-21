Titans All Stars edge Village Rams in thrilling finale

Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast

In front of a large and animated crowd at the Lusignan Community Centre Ground yesterday, defending champions Titans All Stars held their nerve in a tense finish to defeat Village Rams by six runs and clinch the Georgetown/East Coast Demerara title of the Kares One Guyana T10 Tapeball Blast.

Batting first after winning the toss, Titans All Stars posted a competitive 98/7 from their allotted 10 overs. Early pressure from the Rams saw both openers fall cheaply, Shemroy Barrington for 4 and the dangerous Sachin Singh for just 2, leaving the Titans wobbling at 8/2 in the third over. But Quentin Sampson, in blazing form throughout the tournament, came to the rescue with a counter-attacking 28 off 16 balls that featured three sixes.