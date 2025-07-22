APNU’s stunning announcement not supported by turnout

Dear Editor,

A stunning announcement was made by the daughter of the Bartics soil- one thousand dollars for light and water bills – consumers will pay, if her party accedes to government. With such an announcement the town should have been rocking. Alas, if was not judging by the turnout. Clearly the announcement did not resonate. One headline called it a rejection.

The limited turnout was put down, by one member, who might be wondering if his decision to jump ship was a good one, as persons afraid of being victimized if they support the opposition (News Room July 20). It is high time this nonsense of blaming the incumbent for poor turnouts and support by contesting parties as persons are afraid of being victimized, stop. If you did not do the groundwork then this would be the outcome.

But getting back to the core matter: a stunning announcement, a passive, lukewarm response, at best. Why? Was it because no one believed it?

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed