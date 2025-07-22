Assault on Indigenous woman calls for the construction of a new culture that centres on respect, accountability, and protection of every person’s human rights

Dear Editor,

We write as members of the Guyana Presbyterian Church, with heavy hearts and outrage at the horrifying and inhumane assault of a 20-year-old Amerindian woman at Raghoo Bar on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway. Reports indicate that she was drugged, publicly raped by three men, and abandoned – violated not only by the perpetrators, but by the grotesque silence of those who witnessed this horror and chose to remain passive. That anyone could find entertainment in such depravity is a scar on our collective humanity.

This is not just an isolated act of violence. It reveals the deep fractures in our social fabric – failures of protection, conscience and moral leadership. It calls on us to face hard truths – about how we value the lives of women, especially Amerindian women; about the systems that allow gender-based violence to flourish; and about the silence that protects perpetrators and punishes survivors. As people of faith, as citizens of this nation, and as moral beings, we must say it plainly: this is not who we are meant to be. Every woman, every human being, is entitled to dignity, safety, and the freedom to walk without fear, regardless of where they are, who they are, or where they come from.

We urge the Guyana Police Force to conduct a swift, transparent, and resolute investigation. The perpetrators must be brought to justice, not merely as a symbolic act, but as a clear sign of our nation’s zero tolerance for barbarity. We also call on the Government to treat this as a matter of national significance, for the rigorous enforcement of the Domestic Violence Act and Sexual Offences Act, and to conduct a comprehensive review of the gender-based violence response systems.

And let us be clear: justice does not start and end in the courtroom. Justice begins in our homes, our places of worship, schools, communities, and workplaces. It is time for a national reckoning and a collective response. This is the moment to rise and build a new culture – one that centres respect, accountability, and the protection of every person’s human rights.

We call on faith communities, youth leaders, teachers, neighbourhood councils, and civil society, in partnership with the Government, to rise with urgency and moral courage. The time for polite silence has long passed. We must confront this culture of complicity head-on with courageous action. Let us teach our children the values of respect, dignity, and justice. Let us stand by survivors with compassion and resolve. And let us dismantle the dangerous narratives that make violence acceptable and women disposable.

Let this moment be more than public outrage; let it be a national awakening. A turning point for Guyana. A future where no woman, especially those who are vulnerable, is ever again made to feel invisible, unsafe, or unheard. Let us be the generation that finally says: enough!

To the survivor: we see you, we honour you, and we stand with you. Your healing is our shared responsibility. May your courage ignite the fire of change we so desperately need. As Scripture teaches us: “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute. Speak up and judge fairly; defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Proverbs 31:8–9. Let us not merely be stirred; we must be moved to act. In solidarity, in grief, and with resolute hope.

Sincerely,

Rev. Patricia Sheerattan-Bisnauth

Elder Anil Manickchand

Elder Leila Mansarally

Sister Nadine Smith

Rev. Diana Thomas Jones

Brother Fabian Jones

Rev. Christopher Williams

Brother Roger Wilson

Rev. Gaitri Singh-Henry

Sister Nathalia Henry

Dr Elizabeth December-Singh

Pastor Ronald N. Emanuel

Sister Anna Kokaram

Elder Jenepha Pertab

Brother Mark December

Sister Dhanmattie Sohai

Sister Karen Minoo