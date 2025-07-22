Mr Lall glossed over Mr Mohamed’s ineptitude

Dear Editor,
Mr GHK Lall’s obvious animosity towards the PPP seems to have clouded his judgement. In his letter dated Jul 16th he is bursting with enthusiasm about the WIN nomination day turnout and sees it as a harbinger of doom for the PPP, never mind that most of the attendees would be perceived as potential APNU voters. He also conveniently glosses over the painful ineptitude of Mr Mohamed when confronted by the media who cruelly exposed him as a TikTok candidate, devoid of substance and preparedness. The real test of support however will come September 1st. If the WIN party’s nomination day turnout does not translate into tangible votes then I expect a mea culpa from Mr. Lall, among others.
Yours sincerely,
Name and address withheld