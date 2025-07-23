Comedy returns to the National Cultural Centre with ‘Nothing to Laugh About 16’ this weekend

Comedy lovers are in for a weekend of uncontrollable laughter as the highly anticipated KFC’s Nothing to Laugh About 16 hits the stage at the National Cultural Centre on Saturday (July 26) and Sunday (July 27) at 8 PM. Promising a perfect blend of wit, satire, and family-friendly fun, the signature Guyanese comedy event is poised to deliver two nights of top-tier entertainment.

Now in its sixteenth installment, Nothing to Laugh About has cemented its status as one of the most beloved theatrical comedy shows in the country. This year’s production features an all-star lineup of local comedy heavyweights and stage favourites, including Michael Ignatius, Lyndon Jones, Mark Kazim, Leza Singh, Clemencio Goddette, Chris Gopaul, Gerard Gilkes, Panda, Mark Luke Edwards, Abigail Brower, and Shantel McClean. Each performer brings their own comedic flavour and energy, promising a night full of relatable characters, hilarious sketches, and unexpected twists.