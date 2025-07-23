Corentyne teen drowns at sea dam

A Corentyne teenager died by drowning after going to hunt wild ducks on the sea dam on Monday afternoon.

Dead is 18-year-old Yodesh Inderjit also called ‘Boyo’ or ‘Rasta’, of Number 71 Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

According to his stepfather, Looknauth Narine, called ‘Fatboy’, Inderjit had left home at around 16.00 hours to go to a nearby shop to purchase an energy drink. However, after receiving a call to pick up his wife who was being discharged from hospital, he asked the boy to return home and look over his sister.