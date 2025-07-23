Edghill adamant that no load testing needed for new harbour bridge

In the face of public calls for load testing of the New Demerara Harbour Bridge after construction is completed and before it is opened to the public, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill is adamant that testing throughout the respective phases will suffice.

Asked if his response meant that there will be no load testing after the construction of the bridge is completed, he said he wanted to emphasize that “at every stage of construction, in keeping with … standards and contractual obligations, testing is done.”

The construction material testing is being performed according to standards set by the American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) International. These standards ensure the quality, safety, and performance of construction materials by providing uniform testing methods and specifications. ASTM standards are developed by committees of industry professionals and are widely recognized in North America and sometimes globally.

On July 6, Stabroek News reported that Edghill had said that the new Demerara Harbour Bridge did not need load testing for vehicular or any other traffic and would be fully open and operational to traffic using all five of the planned lanes.

Following Edghill’s declaration, veteran scientist Dr Ulric Trotz urged that the phase not be bypassed and recommended that the bridge undergo load testing after it is completed in keeping with global standards.

“On-site load testing is essential and expected by global engineering standards. Skipping it exposes the public to avoidable risks, and any decision to omit it should be reconsidered,” Trotz had stated in a Letter to the Editor.

“Out of sheer caution and to ‘make assurance doubly sure’ with respect to the structural and functional integrity of the bridge, I urge those concerned to undertake a thorough in situ load testing exercise before fully commissioning the structure and opening it for public use,” he added.

His calls followed many others, with people taking to social media to say that they would feel safer knowing that while there is continuous testing during construction, thorough load testing is done after the process is completed and before it is opened to vehicular traffic.

Edghill said that he had not seen Trotz’s letter or responses from the public but his initial position stood; testing is already done throughout the building process.

He explained that the bridge was being built to a certain specification and was being monitored to ensure that this was done, therefore there would be “no need for a trial period” to test vehicular traffic.

Edghill stated that those who have raised concerns about load testing need not worry as the bridge was being tested throughout each phase of its construction. “People went to China to test the steel, the materials… to test these components,” he told this newspaper.

“There will be four lanes for vehicle traffic – two going east and two going west, the pedestrian lane, and a utility corridor…,” he said, adding that all lanes will be open.

However, Trotz said that just opening to traffic was “not in keeping with globally established standard practice for the commissioning of any major bridge, which requires in situ (on site) load testing before it is open to public use.”

He explained why testing was necessary even if all the components of the bridge were load tested before assembly. “The structural behaviour of assembled systems can differ from individual components. Site conditions (foundation, supports, alignment, etc.) can influence overall performance. Unanticipated stresses may arise during transport, erection, or connection,” Trotz explained.

He added, “The in situ exercise allows for verification that the actual structural behaviour when the separate components are assembled, matches that of the theoretical or simulated models; detects any construction or assembly errors, settlement, deflection or unexpected vibrations; and ensures the safety of the bridge under static and dynamic loads.”

Static load testing, the engineer pointed out, involves the application of a known weight such as trucks filled with sand, at designated points and measuring deflection, settlement and strain; whereas dynamic load testing involves driving vehicles over the bridge at various speeds to measure vibration, resonance, and damping. He said that bypassing in situ load testing may prevent the detection of hidden defects in the construction, joints or foundation. “It puts public safety at risk if the bridge fails or behaves unpredictably under load. Legal and reputational liability could fall on both the builders and the government if an incident occurs,” he wrote.

Trotz said that it would also be useful to have the professional inputs of the Guyana Association of Professional Engineers (GAPE) in this exercise.

He concluded, “As Guyanese, we all look forward to the successful completion of this vital developmental initiative and ensure that we leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of an excellent outcome.”

In April this year, GAPE reported that it had organised a tour of the New Demerara River Bridge Project for engineers and associates involved in local infrastructure development.

“The purpose of the visit was to gain first-hand knowledge, experience and information on the progress of this mega project,” the engineering body stated.

The tour was guided by Senior Transport Planning Officer of the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Engineer Saddiq Khan with support from Team Leader of the supervisory consultant Politecnica Dr Paul Zanule, Structural Engineer Mahmood Mchergui and Construction Manager of China Railway Construction Corporation Zhiliang Wang.

GAPE said that the project management team had explained the design, progress, challenges, safety, environmental impact, maintenance, and special equipment used to construct the bridge in the conference room.

The group was thereafter transported along the temporary bridge to the western columns of the cable stay section.

“We then used the elevator to arrive at the deck that is being casted for the cable stay section of the bridge. It was the first time that visitors were taken to this section of the bridge, which is 47m above the 300m wide channel for marine traffic. At this point, the group witnessed the cables and mechanism for casting the deck. The group then toured the western section of the bridge where the box girders were already installed and the casting of the deck was in progress. The tour lasted for three hours and was very informative for the engineers,” GAPE related.

GAPE had extended best wishes to the MPW, contractor, and consultant for successful completion of this mega project.