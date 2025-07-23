Foul matter flowing from Robb St manholes

Odoriferous matter has been flowing from at least two manholes on Robb Street, Georgetown outside of the post office for some time now, according to vendors in the area.

Speaking with Stabroek News, a group of vendors expressed their difficulties dealing with the odour, with one describing it as a travesty. The vendors raised concerns over the upkeep of the sewer systems with one stating that he had noticed this issue a few weeks back. One vendor opined that the dumping of garbage in drains throughout the city is to blame and suggested that stricter measures be put in place to ensure the city remains clean.

Another recalled that she first noticed the matter leaking out after 12 yesterday. It had just rained. She said it inconvenienced her as she had to move from where she usually positions her stand. She added that it could make life hard for vendors as people may not want to come around due to the stench. Citizens who were passing by took notice and were clearly repulsed by the odour.

Reports have been made to the Guyana Water Inc about this problem.