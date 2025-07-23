GECOM approves template for ballots

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has approved the templates for ballots and Statements of Poll (SOPs) with ‘minor and non-consequential changes’.

This confirmation came yesterday from GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander, speaking with Stabroek News (SN).

In a separate but related development, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Yolanda Ward, confirmed that no political parties opted to utilize the joinder list option. The deadline for submitting such lists passed on Monday, indicating that parties will contest the upcoming elections individually or within pre-existing coalition structures.