A 16-year-old girl is now hospitalized in a critical condition after she was struck by a stray bullet, after attending a friend’s birthday party at Mango Lane, East Ruimveldt.

Sixteen-year-old Reyna Depeazer of East La Penitence was struck by the bullet on Monday night.

A relative told Stabroek News that the teenager remained hospitalized in a critical condition after experiencing multiple episodes, drifting in and out of consciousness, while her heart stopped three times.