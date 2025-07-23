Health Ministry says ongoing counselling in place for families affected by Mahdia dorm fire

The Ministry of Health on Sunday said that it has an ongoing counselling programme in place for the families affected by the horrific 2023 Mahdia dormitory fire which claimed the lives of 20 children.

It made the disclosure in a letter to Stabroek News having stayed mum for months despite repeated requests by this newspaper for information on counselling for the bereaved families. The trigger for the letter was an editorial in the July 19th edition of this newspaper reporting concerns by the Toshao of Chenapau Edward McGarrell that students had not received professional therapy or counseling to help them cope with this traumatic experience.

In the letter, Dr. Timothy Morgan, Director of the Mental Health Unit at the Ministry of Health, outlined a three-phase mental health strategy that he said was implemented in the immediate aftermath of the fire. This strategy, he stated, was designed to address the profound psychological trauma experienced by Mahdia and surrounding communities.