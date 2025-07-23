Human Services Minister in contact with abused mom and children seen in viral video

Minister of Human Services and Social Security Dr Vindhya Persaud on Monday confirmed that she had made contact with the mother and children who were abused in a video that circulated on several social media platforms.

The ministry’s team from the Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Unit and Child Care and Protection Agency si working with them, she stated.

“She reached out to me and we are as always ready to support and help,” Persaud said.

Stabroek News viewed the video in which a man, who was involved in an argument with the mother of the children, held a toddler by one leg and walked around the yard while the child cried. Despite the cries, the man continued with the expletive-laden argument.