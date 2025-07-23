Kenesha Vaughn murder PI to be held in camera – magistrate

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Kenesha Vaughn was on Tuesday called for the first time before Magistrate Dylon Bess at the Diamond Magistrate’s Court.

At the last court hearing, former presiding Magistrate Judy Latchman had instructed both the prosecution and defence to prepare submissions, ahead of the matter being reassigned. Magistrate Latchman had announced that her magisterial district had been changed and she would no longer be presiding at Diamond.

During yesterday’s proceedings, the court heard oral arguments from both sides.