Man surrenders to police over Corentyne murder

Fugitive murder suspect, Nicholas Johnson, called ‘Suga’, a 25-year-old Guyanese and a labourer from Number 51 Village, Corentyne, Berbice, finally turned himself in to Police today in relation to a murder that occurred more than a year ago on the Corentyne.

The police said that Johnson, accompanied by his lawyer Chandra Sohan, turned up at the Springlands Police Station at about 11:10 am today and was immediately arrested by ranks from the station’s Criminal Investigation Department.

The suspect is wanted in relation to the murder of Colene Toney on February 20th 2024, at Number 53 Village, Corentyne. Johnson is accused of fatally stabbing Toney, following a row/argument over a cell phone.