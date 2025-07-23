Over 6,000 rice farmers to benefit from free crop insurance – President

President Irfaan Ali yesterday launched a crop insurance initiative that will benefit more than 6,000 rice farmers across the country.

The event took place at the Anna Regina Secondary School and was attended by a large number of rice farmers from regions Two, Three, Five and Six.

The insurance programme is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), UPL Costa Rica, and Philip Morris International (PMI). It offers premium-free coverage for three years, helping farmers recover from losses caused by extreme weather conditions such as flooding and drought.