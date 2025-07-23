Region Three centre for empowerment of men, boys inaugurated

The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday officially opened its first-ever BRAVE Centre for men and boys in Region Three.

This new centre, located in the West Central Mall in Leonora, is intended to be a safe and supportive space where men and boys can access vital services, express themselves freely, and receive guidance without judgement, a release from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said.

The space is a collaboration between the Ministry and the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry. To solidify this partnership, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the opening ceremony, outlining mutual responsibilities and agreeing to waive the rental fee for the centre’s operations during its first year.