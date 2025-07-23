Guyana News

Region Three centre for empowerment of men, boys inaugurated

Some of those who were at the ceremony yesterday (Ministry of Human Services and Social Security photo)
The Ministry of Human Services and Social Security yesterday officially opened its first-ever BRAVE Centre for men and boys in Region Three.

This new centre, located in the West Central Mall in Leonora, is intended to be a safe and supportive space where men and boys can access vital services, express themselves freely, and receive guidance without judgement, a release from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security said.

The space is a collaboration between the Ministry and the Essequibo Islands-West Demerara Chamber of Commerce and Industry. To solidify this partnership, the parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during the opening ceremony, outlining mutual responsibilities and agreeing to waive the rental fee for the centre’s operations during its first year.

