Sister of slain teen calls for swift police action in Buxton shooting

The sister of 15-year-old Leon McFarlane, who was gunned down on Tuesday at Middle Walk, Buxton, is calling on the police to act swiftly and decisively to arrest the perpetrators. She told Stabroek News that while rumours have circulated about one individual being detained, the family has not been officially updated by investigators since the incident.

“They haven’t reached out to us at all,” the grieving sister said. “Nobody from the police came or called. Everything we heard is what people from the area are saying.”

McFarlane, a recent CSEC student, was one of two people killed when gunmen opened fire on a group gathered outside a dominoes shop around midnight. The other was 48-year-old businessman Mark Anthony Correia of Beterverwagting. Six more people were injured in the attack.