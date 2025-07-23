Suicide surveillance system launched

The Ministry of Health yesterday launched its National Suicide and Attempted Suicide Surveillance System.
The new system, developed with support from the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and UNICEF, aims to provide real-time, disaggregated data to inform targeted interventions and policies.
The launch event featured remarks from Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, Director of PAHO; Dr. Kim Huber Dickinson, WHO Representative; Dr. Timothy Morgan, Director of Mental Health; and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, all addressing the critical need for such a system in a country grappling with high suicide rates.