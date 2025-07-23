Temporary power outages, traffic disruptions from Liliendaal to Good Hope – Ministry

The Ministry of Public Works is advising the public and specifically persons living along and utilising the East Coast Demerara Railway Embankment Corridor from Liliendaal to Good Hope that there will be temporary power outages and disruptions to traffic on Monday, July 28 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (8 hours), and on Wednesday, July 30 from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm (8 hours).

According to the Ministry, this is to facilitate utility relocation by the contractor – China Rail First Group – to continue roadworks.

The release also advises that road users proceed with caution, reduce speeds, and comply with the instructions of flagmen and traffic control signage in the area during the aforementioned period. These measures are being coordinated with the Guyana Police Force to ensure the safety of both commuters and work crews and to allow efficient works.

Persons wishing more information or clarity may contact any of the following personnel. China Rail First Group, Social Officer – Nandanie Kumar at 604-6187; Ministry of Public Works, Environmental Officer- Kassie Badal at 744-3566; and Beston Consulting – Beyonce Roberts at 616-4596.