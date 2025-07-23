Woman arrested on cybercrime allegation after publicising domestic abuse

Another woman who courageously came forward to share her experience of enduring years of domestic abuse by her child’s father was arrested on a cybercrime allegation and later released on bail.

According to Sizana Muna, she had sought help from law enforcement, but her attempts to report the abuse at the police station were met with indifference. Muna also said that officers dismissed her claims, citing an ongoing court case.

After she made a desperate public plea for assistance on Facebook on Monday, Muna said, she found herself arrested by officers at the Tuschen Police Station under cybercrime allegations, and subsequently released on bail. Muna shared a copy of the station bail receipt and photos of marks of violence on several parts of her body.

Muna disclosed that the police never collected her medical records from the hospital, nor have they provided her with any court dates related to her abuse case.

She stated, “Now that I ask for help because the justice system is failing me, I was arrested and placed on bail. Imagine, I am the victim, but when he went to the station and accused me of lying about the abuse, I got placed in custody.”

Calling on the public to raise awareness, Muna urged, “Please share this because it is getting worse.”

The woman also extended a call for intervention from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and the Guyana Police Force.