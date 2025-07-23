Trinidad police  on high alert after kidnapping suspects shot dead

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is warning of heightened threats to law enforcement personnel, following the fatal shooting of two kidnapping suspects during coordinated operations that led to the rescue of kidnap victim Jankie Satie Karim.

In a statement yesterday, Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro confirmed that the TTPS carried out a series of intelligence-led operations between the night of July 21 and the early hours of July 22.

These efforts culminated in the safe recovery of 44-year-old Karim, who had been abducted on July 13 and held captive for eight days.

Karim was rescued from a house in Rampanalgas, off the Toco Main Road. During the operation, a male suspect who held her at gunpoint was fatally shot during a confrontation with police. A female suspect was also arrested at the scene.

Later that same night, a second male suspect was shot and killed at his home along Old Piarco Road in Arima during a follow-up police exercise. Investigators have identified both men as members of a known criminal syndicate involved in the kidnapping.

Since the operations, police say they have uncovered credible intelligence pointing to coordinated criminal plans to target law enforcement officers in retaliation. Both police and prison officers have reportedly been named as potential targets.

“The intelligence community remains fully engaged and continues to unearth vital information that is proving instrumental in disrupting the plans of the organised criminal syndicate,” the statement said.

The TTPS noted that while the profession of policing carries inherent risk, those dangers have increased significantly under the current State of Emergency. Officers have been urged to remain vigilant both on and off duty.

Protective protocols are being reinforced across the service, with intelligence units maintaining heightened alert. Targeted countermeasures are also being implemented to address emerging threats.

“The TTPS remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard its officers, protect the public, and dismantle the operations of criminal syndicates across Trinidad and Tobago,” the Commissioner’s statement concluded.