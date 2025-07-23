Trinidad police warn of threats to officers after rescue of kidnap victim

(Trinidad Guardian) The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has warned of heightened threats to law enforcement personnel, following the successful rescue of kidnapping victim Jankie Satie Karim during operations between July 21 and the early hours of July 22.

According to a statement from the Commissioner of Police, the coordinated overnight exercises resulted in the arrest of a female suspect and the fatal shooting of two male suspects, one in Rampanalgas and the other in Arima. Both men have been identified as members of a known criminal syndicate linked to Karim’s abduction.

The TTPS said intelligence gathered in the wake of the operations has revealed credible plans to target both police and prison officers through coordinated criminal activity. The statement described the situation as “inherently dangerous,” particularly under the ongoing State of Emergency, and warned that the threat level had escalated.

“All intelligence units remain on high alert, and targeted countermeasures are being actively implemented to neutralise any emerging threats,” the release said.

The police have begun strengthening protective protocols and advised officers to remain vigilant both on and off duty.

The statement concluded, “The TTPS remains unwavering in its commitment to safeguard its officers, protect the public, and dismantle the operations of criminal syndicates across Trinidad and Tobago.”