As in most societies around the world food vendors on the streets have been part and parcel of the landscape here from time immemorial. In the 1930’s, our famous shanto singer, Bill Rogers (Augustus Hinds), cast his discerning eye on this phenomenon, whilst penning his classic song ‘Jimmy Black Pudding and Souse.’ Rogers vividly captures the social connotations of this event occurring on Saturday nights in the vicinity of Camp and Robb streets. The singer artfully notes the wide cross-section of society – “domestic servants, house maids and butlers … edger boys, edger girls … Water Street clerks and clerkess … bus conductors and market supporters …sanitary inspectors, doctors and lawyers … police customers, detectives and even horse guard …” – flocking like a swarm of bees at a hive to partake in this weekend treat. (Traditionally, black pudding has been served only on Wednesdays and Saturdays).

Rogers, the vintage calypsonian, dispenses advice that, “Such a thing shouldn’t be eaten all about,” whilst heeding the health standards offered by Jimmy Mack;

“The accommodation does be a box on de ground

An a tub of water to wash hand

A cake of soap on a breakfast table

A lily white towel, brand new…”

Jimmy’s passing – “ … gone to the great beyond …” – causes Rogers undue worry as to how “this black pudding industry” will continue indefinitely. However, he is assured by a friend that he should “follow de crowd” to Betty on “Norton Street near to the parlour [Rogers is most likely referencing the Newburg (Lyken) Funeral Home] ” who “tek over now.”

We lost – artists of such pedigree are not replaceable – Bill Rogers in 1984, but his priceless work has survived the harsh test of time, as the black pudding (along with the white pudding) industry is in still in full swing. Meanwhile, the Street Food industry has continued to spread in leaps and bounds, seemingly mushrooming everywhere. Today, shacks and stalls selling plantain chips and ‘chicken foot’ can be found in the vicinity of schools, hospitals, markets, and wherever people gather in large numbers. In Georgetown, there are two places notable for this phenomenon; along the Seawall Road, between Camp Road and the Vlissengen Road/Carifesta Avenue roundabout, and on Sheriff Street, between the Railway Embankment and Drury Lane. In the latter instance, the trade is dominated mainly by the Spanish speaking newcomers from Cuba and Venezuela, who display an enterprising approach despite the challenge of the language barrier.

Whilst we tip our hats to the entrepreneurs who venture to offer their services in this very competitive field there are a few concerns which need to be addressed. Firstly, as a society, our indiscriminate and embarrassing approach to the disposal of plastic containers which we unceremoniously dump anywhere as soon as we are finished with the contents. This ever growing mountain range of used plastic (despite several alleged offers by overseas investors to set up recycling plants) which continues to choke our gutters and trenches appears to have no end in sight. Secondly, there are the health and sanitation concerns. In most instances, the utilisation of disposable plastic gloves for food handling is the standard practice, but the absence of washroom facilities and running water for the washing of hands should be raising alarm bells with the appropriate authorities.

Along with the ‘washdown,’ the consumption of street food by the party crowd is a very popular aspect of a night on the town. The omnipresent sight of several yellow five-gallon cooking oil containers underneath and around the food trucks and stands of these street vendors is a stark reminder to the consumers that most of the fare offered is of the ‘fast food’ nature and should draw attention to one’s personal health and well being. The escalating frequency of the consumption of fast food from the occasional once a week habit to several times weekly, is an increasingly worrisome unhealthy trait of the younger generation. Last December, at an Ask WBG [World Bank Group] Series panel discussion, involving a group of health experts from the World Bank and Caribbean organisations, it was disclosed that NCDs accounted for over 75 percent of all deaths in the region, resulting in devastating economic consequences, including productivity losses and unsustainable healthcare costs. Unhealthy dietary choices and over indulgence in tobacco and alcohol consumption are all significant contributors to this disturbing statistic.

Street food is a staple of most societies, offering a peek into their cultures and lifestyles. It is meant for moderate consumption, not the viable alternative which it presents in difficult economic climes. Our society needs to be better informed as to the dire consequences of this creeping development.