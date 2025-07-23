A key deciding factor in the elections will be whether your party’s candidate will help you overcome exclusion and take care of your interests

Dear Editor,

The size of the crowds that came out on Nomination Day does speak volumes about the sentiment in the country. In 2020 President Granger was at the crossroads of choosing whether to become a sanctioned President. He chose the path of President Hoyte instead of the path of President Burnham. Many say it was a sign of his love for Guyana and the Guyanese people. Others argue that it was a moment wasted where he could have taken control of the country to uplift his people.

The support being shown for a sanctioned candidate appears to be filling the gap that President Granger has left. A large section of the populace doesn’t care about the “sanctioned” label, but are instead more motivated by the opportunity to uplift themselves out of poverty and be a part of those that help shape the future of our country. Something which President Granger could have been experiencing during this year’s elections. The WIN presidential candidate has also come under numerous attacks from the current President and the GS of the incumbent party. Many say it is a situation of the pot and the kettle arguing about who is worse. Close friends that were once on the same path together but who are now pointing fingers at each other.

The changing dynamics of the political landscape in Guyana came surprisingly quick this election year and every party has something that the electorate doesn’t approve of. Whether it is the way women and children are treated and protected in our society to the presence and influence of corruption within each party’s ranks. However, the support shown on nomination day says that a key deciding factor in the upcoming elections will be whether your party’s candidate will help you overcome exclusion and sincerely take care of your interests. This has also been a factor in the Party switching that we have witnessed. If personalities were different this could have also been the year of a unity government. However, egos and self-interest continue to dominate decision making.

With oil money flowing into the economy, it is less about whether funds will be available, but more about who will get access to it and who will fight to make the amount of the funds larger. Remember, this is an $8 Million decision being made at the polls this year. A substantial amount that could’ve and should be in everyone ‘s pockets. Will the new dynamic this election year lead to a real change? It should.

Best regards,

Mr. Jamil Changlee

Chairman

The Cooperative Republicans of Guyana