Has Mr Kissoon been sanctioned?

Dear Editor,

I would like to take this opportunity to ask the Editor of Stabroek News to clarify if Freddie Kissoon has been sanctioned by SN as he seems to believe?

Or, can Freddie Kissoon, like many other Guyanese, contribute to the debate on Guyanese development in a reasoned manner?

I believe that Freddie Kissoon’s past activism and his present activism contribute to Guyana’s development and should not be boycotted.

He has explained his past activism in that while he was lambasting the PPP at every occasion the people who were cheerleading him, whom he believed were his friends, turned out not to be his friends.

Now that he is in support of the PPP, for his own reasons, he is being seen as their enemy.

Therein lies the problem of Guyanese politics: political opponents are seen as enemies and treated as such.

Sincerely,

Sean Ori

Editor’s note: There is no sanction by SN on Mr Kissoon. His claim is another of his fictions.