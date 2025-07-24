Belize Minister urges stronger Caribbean partnerships to tackle climate change

Belize’s Minister of Sustainable Development, Climate Change and Solid Waste Management, Orlando Habet is calling on Caribbean nations to work closer together in protecting their natural resources and building resilience against climate change.

The Minister made the appeal on Tuesday during a regional roundtable hosted by the Belize High Commission in Guyana at the World Trade Centre in Kingston. He stressed that climate change is no longer a distant threat, and the region must act together to protect its ecosystems and support vulnerable communities.

“Our natural environment from the Maya Mountains to the Blue Hole has value beyond tourism,” Habet told the gathering. “We have to treat it like the national asset it is. And for countries like ours, success will only come through regional cooperation.”