Corentyne murder suspect turns self in to police

After being on the run for almost two years, on the suspicion of murder, 25-year-old Nicholas Johnson, turned himself in at the Springlands Police Station, on Wednesday morning, accompanied by his lawyer.

Police had been looking for the suspect, who also faces a 51-month imprisonment, having being found guilty of inflicting bodily harm on Andree Greaves. He was sentenced in absentia in February, 2024, by Magistrate Alex Moore at the Number 51 Magistrates’ Court.

Additionally, Johnson has been committed to stand trial for rape at the next session of the Berbice Assizes.