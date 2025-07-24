Gardasil 9 launched to combat cervical cancer

-50,000 doses acquired at big discount

The Ministry of Health yesterday officially launched the 9-valent human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine at the Diamond Diagnostic Centre. The vaccine, which offers protection against nine HPV strains, is being hailed as a powerful tool in the fight against cervical and other HPV-related cancers.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony led the ceremony, which was attended by Director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO’s local representative Dr. Kim Dickinson, Ministry officials, regional health officers, and international partners.

“Today, we are making history in Guyana,” Dr. Anthony declared. “This vaccine has saved lives across the world, and we are proud to now be offering it on a national scale.”