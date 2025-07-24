Guyana partners with Yale to advance global biodiversity science

The Government of Guyana yesterday formalized a strategic partnership with the Yale Center for Biodiversity and Global Change (YCBGC). The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed during the inaugural Global Biodiversity Alliance (GBA) Summit in Georgetown, sets the stage for a long-term collaboration in biodiversity science, data, and technology.

The agreement, viewed as a cornerstone of Guyana’s broader environmental strategy, includes technical support for biodiversity monitoring, data integration, and decision-making tools that will inform national and international conservation efforts.

YCBGC, based at Yale University, is a leading academic centre dedicated to advancing the science of biodiversity and its protection. It houses the Map of Life, an advanced global biodiversity intelligence platform developed under the Group on Earth Observations (GEO). The system offers real-time species distribution data and biodiversity indicators formally adopted under the UN Biodiversity Framework.