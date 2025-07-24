More bank sanctions on candidates could be on the way

In the wake of Demerara Bank Limited’s cutting of ties with candidates of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, persons on the list of candidates of all political parties could be subjected to screening and other due diligence procedures as Politically Exposed Persons under Guyana’s Anti-Money Laundering laws, sources close to the banking sector say.

This newspaper understands that while one other bank is looking at similar options to that of Demerara Bank, other banks have not notified of a decision to do the same.

A source explained that only if there is evidence that those politically exposed persons have taken finances or emoluments or are in business with “the sanctioned individuals” and “not just having a bank account” should there be a cut off.